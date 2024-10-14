We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. Revenues are expected to be $98.9 million, down 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific S&T Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' will likely reach 54.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.7%.
Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)' to reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average interest-earning assets' at $8.90 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.56 billion in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)' will reach $85.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $88.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest income' should arrive at $12.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.18 million in the same quarter last year.
