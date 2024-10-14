We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) . JSAIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.18 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 27.98. JSAIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.95 and as low as 11.21, with a median of 12.76, all within the past year.
JSAIY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JSAIY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.21. JSAIY's PEG has been as high as 3.60 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 2.59, all within the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in J. Sainsbury's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JSAIY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.