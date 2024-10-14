We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Amcor (AMCR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amcor (AMCR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amcor is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amcor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AMCR has moved about 16.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 14.5%. This means that Amcor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Brady (BRC - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.7%.
In Brady's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amcor belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17% this year, meaning that AMCR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Brady, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved +28.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amcor and Brady as they could maintain their solid performance.