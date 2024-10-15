We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.30, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.
The company's stock has climbed by 17.33% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.
The upcoming earnings release of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $647.47 million, up 24.6% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.8, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.