Deckers (DECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Deckers (DECK - Free Report) closed at $160.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had gained 3.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.87%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deckers in its upcoming release. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.02%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 9.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.22 per share and a revenue of $4.79 billion, signifying shifts of +7.41% and +11.75%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deckers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower within the past month. Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Deckers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.88. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.8 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.