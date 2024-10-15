We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $13.24, demonstrating a +1.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the automaker had lost 13.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.87%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2024.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $181.97 billion, which would represent changes of -52.41% and -3.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.08% lower within the past month. Right now, Stellantis possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, Stellantis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.89.
Also, we should mention that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.