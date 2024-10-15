Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 15, 2024

  • Tesla Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.6% following a report that total electric vehicle sales in the United States will continue to rise in double-digits year over year.
  • Shares of Alphabet inc. ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) advanced 1.1% after the company enters into an agreement to purchase nuclear power from small modular reactor developer Kairos Power.
  • The Boeing Co.’s ((BA - Free Report) ) shares slumped 1.3% after delaying the delivery of its still-uncertified 777X wide-body plane and forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the third-quarter 2024. 
  • Shares of ServiceNow Inc. ((NOW - Free Report) ) gained 0.7% after the company plans to invest $1.5 billion in the U.K. over the next five years for AI and workforce growth.

