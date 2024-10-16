Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Johnson & Johnson (
JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.47 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $2.66 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.19 billion, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 6.3% compared to the 5% average estimate based on three analysts. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW: $284 million versus $278.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.2% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW: $286 million compared to the $236.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +88.2% year over year. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US: $250 million versus $253.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International: $131 million compared to the $141.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year. Sales- MedTech- Total: $7.89 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW: $14.58 billion versus $14.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW: $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- WW: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- WW: $5.38 billion versus $5.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- WW: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- DARZALEX- WW: $3.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson & Johnson here>>>
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.47 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $2.66 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.19 billion, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson & Johnson here>>>
- Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 6.3% compared to the 5% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW: $284 million versus $278.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.2% change.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW: $286 million compared to the $236.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +88.2% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US: $250 million versus $253.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International: $131 million compared to the $141.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Total: $7.89 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW: $14.58 billion versus $14.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
- Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW: $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- WW: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- WW: $5.38 billion versus $5.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- WW: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- DARZALEX- WW: $3.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.