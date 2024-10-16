We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging RENISHAW PLC 20 (RNSHF) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is RENISHAW PLC 20 (RNSHF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
RENISHAW PLC 20 is one of 312 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RENISHAW PLC 20 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNSHF's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that RNSHF has returned about 20.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 18.6% on average. This means that RENISHAW PLC 20 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SGS SA (SGSOY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 30.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, SGS SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, RENISHAW PLC 20 is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 167 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.8% so far this year, so RNSHF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, SGS SA falls under the Business - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #188. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.3%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to RENISHAW PLC 20 and SGS SA as they could maintain their solid performance.