We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dover (DOV) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dover Corporation is one of 212 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dover Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, DOV has moved about 26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.6% on average. This means that Dover Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 34.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Flowserve's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Dover Corporation belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.2% so far this year, so DOV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Flowserve is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Dover Corporation and Flowserve as they attempt to continue their solid performance.