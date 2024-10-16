Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Progressive's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y//Y

The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.97 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40. The bottom line more than doubled year over year. 

Operating revenues of $19.5 billion improved 24.9% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 2.6%.

Shares rose 0.8% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 25% from $15.6 billion a year ago. 

Net premiums earned grew 23% to $18.3 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 billion. 

Net realized gain on securities was $287.4 billion against a loss of $149 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.

Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 340 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 89.

September Policies in Force

Policies in force were solid in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 17% from the year-ago month’s figure to 22.8 million. Special Lines improved 9% to 6.5 million.

In the Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 20% year over year to 13.4 million, while Agency Auto increased 19% to 9.4 million.

Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 2% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3.5 million policies in force, up 14%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $46.36 as of Sept. 30, 2024, up 60.5% from $28.89 as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Return on equity in September 2024 was 50.9%, up from 17.4% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 820 bps to 20.2.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

