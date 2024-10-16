We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Progressive's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y//Y
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.97 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40. The bottom line more than doubled year over year.
Operating revenues of $19.5 billion improved 24.9% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 2.6%.
Shares rose 0.8% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 25% from $15.6 billion a year ago.
Net premiums earned grew 23% to $18.3 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 billion.
Net realized gain on securities was $287.4 billion against a loss of $149 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.
Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 340 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 89.
September Policies in Force
Policies in force were solid in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 17% from the year-ago month’s figure to 22.8 million. Special Lines improved 9% to 6.5 million.
In the Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 20% year over year to 13.4 million, while Agency Auto increased 19% to 9.4 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 2% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3.5 million policies in force, up 14%.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $46.36 as of Sept. 30, 2024, up 60.5% from $28.89 as of Sept. 30, 2023.
Return on equity in September 2024 was 50.9%, up from 17.4% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 820 bps to 20.2.
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
