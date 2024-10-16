Back to top

TechTarget (TTGT) Soars 10.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

TechTarget (TTGT - Free Report) shares soared 10.6% in the last trading session to close at $27.83. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% gain over the past four weeks.

TechTarget’s stock appreciated on continued optimism surrounding the demand for its solutions and services. The company is strengthening its services by teaming up with other companies. Earlier this year, it collaborated with G2 to introduce G2 Techblend. The new solution combines G2’s software market peer reviews and TTGT’s expert editorial to provide contextually relevant content experiences for researchers and users.

This operator of websites for information technology vendors is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%. Revenues are expected to be $58.03 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TechTarget, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TTGT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

TechTarget is a member of the Zacks Internet - Content industry. One other stock in the same industry, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.1% lower at $133.27. ABNB has returned 14.7% over the past month.

Airbnb's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3% over the past month to $2.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.8%. Airbnb currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


