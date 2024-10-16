See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Invesco Growth and Income Y(ACGMX - Free Report) : 0.56% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. ACGMX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 12.37% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Bridges Investment Fund(BRGIX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. BRGIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 17.88% over the last five years, BRGIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A(FELAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FELAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELAX has an expense ratio of 0.99%, management fee of 0.53%, and annual returns of 34.72% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.