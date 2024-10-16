We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about BOK Financial (BOKF) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $509.43 million, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BOK Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 65.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' reaching $46.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (FTE)' of $302.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $303.11 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income (Total other operating revenue)' at $209.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $198.15 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $299.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $300.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BOK Financial here>>>
BOK Financial shares have witnessed a change of +6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOKF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>