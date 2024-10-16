Back to top

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.83 billion, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +3.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Net charge-off as % of Average loans: 0.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
  • Total earning assets - Average balance: $607.18 billion versus $610.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Book value per common share: $33.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.64.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.2% compared to the 60.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12.2% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Leverage ratio: 8.3% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Commercial products revenue: $397 million versus $379.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Service charges: $302 million versus $323.72 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $155 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.95 million.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

