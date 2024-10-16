Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 16, 2024

  • Wolfspeed, Inc. ((WOLF - Free Report) ) shares surged 21.3% after the company announced it will receive up to $750 million in U.S. government grants for new factories.
     
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ((WBA - Free Report) ) surged 15.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.
     
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation ((SCHW - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.1% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.
     
  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ((PNC - Free Report) ) shares rose 2% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 per share.
     

