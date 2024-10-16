Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Harmony Gold (HMY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Harmony Gold (HMY - Free Report) . HMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.21, which compares to its industry's average of 14.76. HMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 6.18, with a median of 7.30, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that HMY holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HMY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.48. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY's PEG has been as high as 0.37 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.32.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Harmony Gold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HMY is an impressive value stock right now.


cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks