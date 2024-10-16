We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Audioeye (AEYE) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AudioEye is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 222.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AEYE has gained about 367% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 25.8%. This means that AudioEye is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY - Free Report) . The stock is up 33.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, AudioEye is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 143 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.8% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +8.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AudioEye and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.