Zuora Shares Rise 11% in a Year: What Should Investors Do Now?

Zuora ( ZUO Quick Quote ZUO - Free Report) shares have appreciated 11% in the trailing 12 months, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 38.5% and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s appreciation of 40.7%. ZUO shares have been facing macroeconomic challenges that have resulted in longer sales cycles and fewer transformational deals. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth and Dollar-based Retention Rate (DBRR) have been negatively impacted by higher customer churn. However, it has been benefiting from an expanding enterprise clientele, which includes the likes of Toast ( TOST Quick Quote TOST - Free Report) , and offers strong expansion opportunities. Robust demand for its Zephr solution, software suite that manages connected services and telematics for commercial fleets, has been a key catalyst. This has helped ZUO outperform its industry peers, including Five9 ( FIVN Quick Quote FIVN - Free Report) and Tuya ( TUYA Quick Quote TUYA - Free Report) , over the same timeframe. FIVN and TUYA shares have declined 52.7% and 11.5%, respectively. Will these factors continue to push the shares higher? Let’s dig deep to find out. One Year Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Expanding Clientele to Aid Zuora’s Top Line
Zuora benefits from an expanding clientele driven by strong demand for the Zephr solution. It saw a number of multi-year renewals in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and its customer base reached 451 with an Annual Contract Value (ACV) at or above $250,000, up 15% year over year. This cohort represents 84% of ZUO’s ARR.
Zuora won two deals with ACV of more than $500,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. It saw year-over-year growth in cross-selling of products. It is also helping companies to expand internationally. Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) improved 15% year over year to $581 million. This offers strong visibility to future revenue growth prospects. Non-current RPO increased 23% year over year to $256 million. The acquisition of Togai is expected to drive top-line growth. Togai offers metering and rating solutions, and the buyout is expected to help ZUO offer a total monetization software stack. ZUO Offers Positive Guidance
For 2024, Zuora expects revenues between $455.5 million and $461.5 million. It expects growth to accelerate in the second half of the year, with subscription revenues between $410 million and $414 million.
It maintained guidance for DBRR of 104% to 106% and ARR growth between 8% and 10%. Zuora raised operating income range ($80-$82 million) including the operating expense impact of Togai acquisition. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 56 cents per share and 58 cents per share for the full year. For 2024, Zuora expects free cash flow to be $80 million or more. Zuora expects second-quarter 2024 revenues between $111.5 million and $113.5 million, with subscription revenues in the $101-$102 million range. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the $17.5 to $19.5 million range. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 9 cents and 10 cents per share. ZUO’s Earnings Estimates Trending Upward
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $458.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.22%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, up 33.3% over the past 60 days and indicating 69.7% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $116 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.6%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, up a couple of cents over the past 60 days, indicating 33.3% year-over-year growth. ZUO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 84.29%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. ZUO Shares Trade at a Premium We point out that Zuora stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ZUO is trading at 2.89X, higher than its median of 2.77X and the industry’s 2.77X.
ZUO shares are trading above the 50-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.
We believe Zuora’s expanding clientele and growing cross-selling opportunities offer a strong investment opportunity for growth-oriented investors. Given the strong growth prospect, its premium valuation is justified.
Zuora currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Style Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
