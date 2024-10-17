We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.51, indicating a -1.96% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.
The the stock of company has risen by 3.88% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.32, indicating a 13.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.7 billion, up 3.41% from the year-ago period.
NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.37 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.71% and +26.32%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NIO Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% higher. Right now, NIO Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.