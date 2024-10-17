We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) standing at $10.39, reflecting a +1.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.
The company's stock has dropped by 5.64% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 2.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.
The upcoming earnings release of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 492.86%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.09 million, indicating a 68.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
SHIP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $163.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +271.88% and +48.13%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.84.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.