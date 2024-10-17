We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) reached $1.75, with a -0.57% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 333.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $45.32 million, showing a 33.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.79 per share and a revenue of $172.36 million, demonstrating changes of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.