First Horizon Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, NII & Fee Income Rise Y/Y

Shares of First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) gained more than 4% following the release of its better-than-expected third-quarter 2024 results. The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 42 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. Moreover, the figure increased 55.6% year over year.

Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Also, an increase in deposits and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in loan balances were major headwinds.

Net income available to its common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $213 million, up 65.1% year over year.

FHN’s Revenues and Expenses Increase

Total revenues were $828 million, which increased 6.4% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.63 million.

NII increased 3.6% year over year to $627 million. Additionally, the net interest margin increased 14 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 3.31%.

Non-interest income was $200 million, which increased 15.6% from the year-ago level. The rise was largely driven by almost all components of fee income, which was partially offset by service charges and fees and other non-interest income. 

Non-interest expenses increased 7.8% year over year to $511 million. The increase was due to a rise in almost all components of non-interest expenses except for the amortization of intangible assets expense. 

The efficiency ratio was 61.89%, up from the year-ago period’s 60.96%. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a fall in profitability.

FHN’s Loans Decline, Deposits Increase

Total period-end loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $62.45 billion, which declined marginally from the end of the previous quarter. Total period-end deposits of $66.58 billion increased 2.7%.

FHN’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Non-performing loans and leases of $578 million increased 46.7% from the prior-year period. First Horizon witnessed net charge-offs of $24 million, which decreased 74.7% year over year.

Moreover, the provision for credit losses was $35 million, which plunged 68% from the year-earlier quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the ratio of total allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases was 1.32%, up from 1.23% reported in the prior-year quarter.

The allowance for loan and lease losses of $823 million rose 8.3% from the year-ago period.

FHN’s Capital Ratios Improve

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2%, up from 11.1% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.

The total capital ratio was 13.9%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 13.6%. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.6%, up from 10.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Our Viewpoint on FHN

First Horizon’s diversified product offerings and strategic buyouts support its financials. Further, a solid capital position is an added advantage. However, a mounting expense base and declining loan balances are near-term concerns.
 

