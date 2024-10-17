First Horizon Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, NII & Fee Income Rise Y/Y

Shares of
First Horizon Corporation gained more than 4% following the release of its better-than-expected third-quarter 2024 results. The company's third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 42 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. Moreover, the figure increased 55.6% year over year. Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Also, an increase in deposits and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in loan balances were major headwinds. Net income available to its common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $213 million, up 65.1% year over year. FHN's Revenues and Expenses Increase
Total revenues were $828 million, which increased 6.4% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.63 million.
NII increased 3.6% year over year to $627 million. Additionally, the net interest margin increased 14 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 3.31%. Non-interest income was $200 million, which increased 15.6% from the year-ago level. The rise was largely driven by almost all components of fee income, which was partially offset by service charges and fees and other non-interest income. Non-interest expenses increased 7.8% year over year to $511 million. The increase was due to a rise in almost all components of non-interest expenses except for the amortization of intangible assets expense. The efficiency ratio was 61.89%, up from the year-ago period’s 60.96%. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a fall in profitability. FHN’s Loans Decline, Deposits Increase
Total period-end loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $62.45 billion, which declined marginally from the end of the previous quarter. Total period-end deposits of $66.58 billion increased 2.7%.
FHN’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag
Non-performing loans and leases of $578 million increased 46.7% from the prior-year period. First Horizon witnessed net charge-offs of $24 million, which decreased 74.7% year over year.
Moreover, the provision for credit losses was $35 million, which plunged 68% from the year-earlier quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the ratio of total allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases was 1.32%, up from 1.23% reported in the prior-year quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses of $823 million rose 8.3% from the year-ago period. FHN’s Capital Ratios Improve
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.2%, up from 11.1% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.
The total capital ratio was 13.9%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 13.6%. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.6%, up from 10.5% in the year-ago quarter. Our Viewpoint on FHN
First Horizon’s diversified product offerings and strategic buyouts support its financials. Further, a solid capital position is an added advantage. However, a mounting expense base and declining loan balances are near-term concerns.
First Horizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Earnings Dates & Expectations of Bank Stocks BOK Financial Corporation is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22. It carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOKF's quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $2 over the past seven days. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFR's quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $2.15 per share over the past seven days.
