Paymentus (PAY) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $25.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Paymentus is benefiting from strong demand for its advanced payment platform, and successful onboarding of large enterprise clients across various sectors.

This electronic bill payment services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $191.8 million, up 25.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Paymentus, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PAY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Paymentus is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Squarespace (SQSP - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.2% lower at $46.57. SQSP has returned 0.6% over the past month.

Squarespace's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.10. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +183.3%. Squarespace currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


