Seeking Clues to Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.23 billion, increasing 1.8% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sherwin-Williams metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Paint Stores Group' to reach $3.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Consumer Brands Group' should arrive at $770.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Performance Coatings Group' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores' at 21. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.
Analysts expect 'Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group' to come in at 4,741. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,660 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group' stands at $973.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $917.50 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit' will reach $334.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $329.40 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit' will likely reach $173.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $117.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sherwin-Williams here>>>
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SHW is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.