S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) reported $96.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +3.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&T Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 55.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.8%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP): 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $8.88 billion compared to the $8.90 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP): $85.15 million versus $85.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $11.88 million compared to the $12.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for S&T Bancorp here>>>

Shares of S&T Bancorp have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

