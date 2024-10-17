Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Marsh & McLennan (
View all Key Company Metrics for Marsh & McLennan here>>>
Image: Bigstock
For the quarter ended September 2024, Marsh & McLennan (MMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.7 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Marsh & McLennan here>>>
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 5% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 6% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 7% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting: 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.1%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $342 million versus $335.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $747 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $737.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.71 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $134 million compared to the $142.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenue- Consulting: $2.26 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$18 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$16.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.6%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $3.45 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter: $381 million compared to the $383.81 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.