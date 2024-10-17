We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, M&T Bank (MTB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $4.08 for the same period compares to $4.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of +1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.60.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how M&T Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $191.37 billion compared to the $192.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 55% compared to the 56% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Interest margin - Proforma: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs to average total net loans: 0.4% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Nonperforming Assets: $1.96 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.1% compared to the 13% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Capital Ratio: 14.7% compared to the 14.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Nonaccrual loans: $1.93 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion.
- Trust income: $170 million compared to the $172.37 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Mortgage banking revenues: $109 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $108.54 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $132 million versus $125.61 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total other income: $606 million versus $587.77 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of M&T Bank have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.