We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Allegion (ALLE) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Allegion (ALLE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Allegion is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allegion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ALLE has returned about 19.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.9% on average. This means that Allegion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.8%.
For Ingersoll Rand, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Allegion is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.4% this year, meaning that ALLE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ingersoll Rand falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.9%.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Allegion and Ingersoll Rand as they attempt to continue their solid performance.