Is Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Boot Barn is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BOOT has returned about 117.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 21.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Boot Barn is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 30.2% year-to-date.
In MercadoLibre's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Boot Barn belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13% so far this year, so BOOT is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +24.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Boot Barn and MercadoLibre. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.