What's in the Cards for Vista Energy This Earnings Season?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de CV ( VIST Quick Quote VIST - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the exploration and production company’s adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar .
The company beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 4.3%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for
third-quarter earnings per share of $1.44 has witnessed one upward revision and one downward revision in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate implies an increase of almost 12% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $446.99 million indicates a 54.3% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider for VIST
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average spot prices for West Texas Intermediate crude at Cushing, OK, were $81.80 per barrel in July, $76.68 per barrel in August and $70.24 per barrel in September. Also, average Brent crude prices were $85.15 per barrel in July, $80.36 per barrel in August and $74.02 per barrel in September, per EIA data. This indicates that the crude pricing environment in the third quarter was highly favorable for exploration and production activities.
The upstream player's projection of solid year-over-year production growth in the quarters of this year amid handsome crude prices is likely to have aided the bottom line.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model doesn’t indicate an earnings beat for Vista Energy this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just not the case here, as you will see below. : Vista Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Earnings ESP Filter. : The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Zacks Rank Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG Quick Quote LNG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Cheniere Energy is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct. 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, suggesting a 22.4% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.
Murphy USA Inc. ( MUSA Quick Quote MUSA - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
MUSA is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.69 per share, suggesting a 13% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.
Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Oceaneering is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct. 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, suggesting a 16% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.
