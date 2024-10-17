Back to top

Company News for Oct 17, 2024

  • Abbott Laboratories’ ((ABT - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.
  • Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. ((CFG - Free Report) ) fell 2.5% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.9 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion.
  • First Horizon Corp.’s ((FHN - Free Report) ) shares surged 4.1% after reporting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38. 
  • Shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. ((IBKR - Free Report) ) tumbled 4.1% after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.75, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78.
     

