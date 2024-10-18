Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 18, 2024

  • Blackstone Inc.’s ((BX - Free Report) ) shares climbed 6.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.
  • Shares of M&T Bank Corporation ((MTB - Free Report) ) surged 5% after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.60.
  • Steel Dynamics Inc.’s ((STLD - Free Report) ) shares advanced 4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98. 
  • Shares of Snap-on Inc. ((SNA - Free Report) ) jumped 10% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.70, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58.

