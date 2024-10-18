Is First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (
FBT Quick Quote FBT - Free Report) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $1.20 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. FBT is managed by First Trust Advisors. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.
The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is an equal dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of a cross section of companies in the biotechnology industry that are primarily involved in the use of biological processes to develop products or provide services.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for FBT are 0.56%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
FBT's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
For FBT, it has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector --about 100% of the portfolio.
Taking into account individual holdings, Beigene, Ltd. (adr) (
BGNE Quick Quote BGNE - Free Report) accounts for about 4.71% of the fund's total assets, followed by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ( CORT Quick Quote CORT - Free Report) and Exact Sciences Corporation ( EXAS Quick Quote EXAS - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 40.49% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FBT has gained about 8.77%, and it's up approximately 18.18% in the last one year (as of 10/18/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $132.50 and $173.06.
FBT has a beta of 0.67 and standard deviation of 21.69% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (
XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $7.33 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $7.53 billion. XBI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IBB charges 0.45%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.
Bottom Line
