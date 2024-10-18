Should Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (GVUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (
GVUS Quick Quote GVUS - Free Report) was launched on 11/28/2023, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $507.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.12%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 21.80% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 3.30% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.81% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
GVUS seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 1000 VALUE 40 ACT DAILY CAP ID before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Value 40 Act Daily Capped Index measures the performance of the large and mid-capitalization value segment of U.S. equity issuers, with a capping methodology.
The ETF has added roughly 18.43% so far. In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.36 and $49.74.
With about 868 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, GVUS is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $63.84 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $130.75 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (GVUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (GVUS - Free Report) was launched on 11/28/2023, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $507.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.12%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 21.80% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 3.30% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.81% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
GVUS seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 1000 VALUE 40 ACT DAILY CAP ID before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Value 40 Act Daily Capped Index measures the performance of the large and mid-capitalization value segment of U.S. equity issuers, with a capping methodology.
The ETF has added roughly 18.43% so far. In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.36 and $49.74.
With about 868 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, GVUS is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $63.84 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $130.75 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.