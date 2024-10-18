See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Investor(BCSVX - Free Report) has a 1.31% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BCSVX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With yearly returns of 10.1% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth I(JPGSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JPGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 19.16%, expense ratio of 0.59% and management fee of 0.3%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund(VSEQX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.17%. Management fee: 0.16%. Five year annual return: 13.81%. VSEQX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.