Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology M(FBTTX - Free Report) . FBTTX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.27%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.88%.
Principal Capital Appreciation R3(PCAOX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PCAOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 15.62%, expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.43%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Putnam Multi-Cap Value Fund A(PMVAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.55%. Five year annual return: 11.73%. PMVAX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.