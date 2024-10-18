Back to top

Image: Bigstock

P&G (PG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) reported $21.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $1.93 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +1.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P&G performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty: -2% versus 2.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care: 4% versus 4.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.
  • Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G: 2% compared to the 2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net sales- Beauty: $3.89 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Net sales- Grooming: $1.72 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $163 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $144.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Net sales- Fabric & Home Care: $7.71 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $7.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care: $5.10 billion compared to the $5.13 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Health Care: $3.15 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Earnings before income taxes- Beauty: $1.07 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for P&G here>>>

Shares of P&G have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise