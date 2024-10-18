We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBTG's full-year earnings has moved 28.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, GBTG has moved about 21.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 2.5%. This means that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.5%.
For International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Global Business Travel Group, Inc. belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.6% so far this year, so GBTG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 31-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +33.2% year to date.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc. and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.