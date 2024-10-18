We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is American Superconductor (AMSC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
American Superconductor is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 477.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AMSC has returned 122% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 26.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, American Superconductor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 62.6%.
For Broadcom Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, meaning that AMSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Broadcom Inc. however, belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #103. The industry has moved +45.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on American Superconductor and Broadcom Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.