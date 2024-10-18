We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Forrester Research (FORR - Free Report) . FORR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.95, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.62. Over the past year, FORR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.70 and as low as 9.74, with a median of 11.84.
Investors will also notice that FORR has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FORR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.86. Over the past 52 weeks, FORR's PEG has been as high as 1.34 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.87.
Another notable valuation metric for FORR is its P/B ratio of 1.31. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.39. Over the past year, FORR's P/B has been as high as 2.41 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.57.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FORR has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.
Finally, our model also underscores that FORR has a P/CF ratio of 9.26. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FORR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.60. Over the past 52 weeks, FORR's P/CF has been as high as 14.76 and as low as 9.05, with a median of 10.83.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Forrester Research is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FORR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.