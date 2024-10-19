Robert Half Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Robert Half International Inc. ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22, after the bell. See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
RHI has a decent earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.1%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.44 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 7.9%. We expect continued client caution to have an impact on hiring activity and new project starts in the quarter.
We expect Talent Solutions revenues to be $947.9 billion, implying a 12.5% decline year over year. Our estimate for Contract Talent Solutions is pegged at $837.3 million, down 11.2% from the year-ago quarter. Permanent Placement Talent Solutions revenues are anticipated to be at $110.6 million, indicating a 21% decrease on a year-over-year basis. We expect revenues from Protiviti to be pegged at $490.2 million, increasing marginally year over year.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 63 cents per share, indicating a 30% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The decline in revenues is expected to have hurt the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
RHI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader
Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season. TransUnion ( TRU Quick Quote TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a 9.6% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1 per share, suggesting a rise of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 5.8%.
TRU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.84% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Visa ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 top line is pegged at $9.5 billion, suggesting 10.1% growth on a year-over-year basis. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.6 per share, indicating a 10.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.9%.
V currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29.
Corpay ( CPAY Quick Quote CPAY - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $5 per share, implying a 10.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed in one, with an average surprise of 0.2%.
CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 11.
Image: Bigstock
Robert Half Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22, after the bell.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
RHI has a decent earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.1%.
Robert Half Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Robert Half Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half Inc. Quote
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.44 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 7.9%. We expect continued client caution to have an impact on hiring activity and new project starts in the quarter.
We expect Talent Solutions revenues to be $947.9 billion, implying a 12.5% decline year over year. Our estimate for Contract Talent Solutions is pegged at $837.3 million, down 11.2% from the year-ago quarter. Permanent Placement Talent Solutions revenues are anticipated to be at $110.6 million, indicating a 21% decrease on a year-over-year basis. We expect revenues from Protiviti to be pegged at $490.2 million, increasing marginally year over year.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 63 cents per share, indicating a 30% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The decline in revenues is expected to have hurt the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
RHI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a 9.6% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1 per share, suggesting a rise of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 5.8%.
TRU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.84% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Visa (V - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 top line is pegged at $9.5 billion, suggesting 10.1% growth on a year-over-year basis. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.6 per share, indicating a 10.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.9%.
V currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29.
Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $5 per share, implying a 10.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed in one, with an average surprise of 0.2%.
CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 11.