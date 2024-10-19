We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cava Group (CAVA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) ending at $135.34, denoting a +0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.
Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain have appreciated by 7.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
The upcoming earnings release of Cava Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating an 83.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $234.43 million, up 33.54% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.43 per share and a revenue of $940.17 million, indicating changes of +104.76% and +29.02%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.34% increase. Cava Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Cava Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 311.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.88 of its industry.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.