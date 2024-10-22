We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, indicating a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.23 billion, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Northrop Grumman metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Mission Systems' will reach $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' at $2.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Sales- Space Systems' to come in at $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Defense Systems' of $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +65.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems' should come in at $313.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $283 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' will reach $235.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $182 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' should arrive at $392.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $386 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' stands at $294.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $312 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Northrop Grumman have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NOC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>