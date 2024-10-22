We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Universal Health Services (UHS) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 47.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.91 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Universal Health Services metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' will likely reach $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' will reach $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' will reach $328.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $262.34 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' at $181.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $131.42 million.
Shares of Universal Health Services have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UHS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>