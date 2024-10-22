We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Carrier Global (CARR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, reflecting a decline of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carrier Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- HVAC' will likely reach $5.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.9% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Fire & Security' to come in at $586.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Refrigeration' to reach $945.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC' of $1.01 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $833 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating profit- Fire & Security' stands at $74.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $169 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration' should come in at $110.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Carrier Global have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, CARR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.