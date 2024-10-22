Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 21, 2024

  • Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) soared 10% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.
  • Shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB - Free Report) fell 4.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $9.16 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.28 billion.
  • Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) gained 2.3% on the broader tech rally driving the markets.
  • Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) fell 2.1%, sliding for the second session in a row on the recent energy slump.

Published in

oil-energy tech-stocks