Is Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF - Free Report) . WOOF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WOOF has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.67.
Finally, our model also underscores that WOOF has a P/CF ratio of 13.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. WOOF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.03. Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF's P/CF has been as high as 16.65 and as low as 2.74, with a median of 4.86.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Petco Health and Wellness Co. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WOOF feels like a great value stock at the moment.