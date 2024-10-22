We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OppFi (OPFI) Soars 7.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) shares rallied 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $5.19. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.6% gain over the past four weeks.
The upside can be attributed to the company’s competitive advantages that stem from its digitally-native solution and proprietary risk models, which enable scalable and cost-efficient operations. It leverages modern technology stack and iterative data analytics to provide exceptional marketing efficiency, customer experience and operational scalability. The fully digital platform allows the company to operate without physical locations, reducing costs and enhancing margins as origination grows.
Its partnerships with banks also streamline credit access to underserved consumers across 38 states, further enhancing its market reach. Additionally, its commitment to customer service, reflected in high Net Promoter Scores, drives customer loyalty and growth.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +31.3%. Revenues are expected to be $128.94 million, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For OppFi, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPFI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
OppFi belongs to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Repay Holdings (RPAY - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1% higher at $7.86. Over the past month, RPAY has returned -9.6%.
Repay Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.22. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.8%. Repay Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).