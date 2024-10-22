We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) reached $28.93, with a -0.99% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.
Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a loss of 0.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.03% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.62, reflecting a 464.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.32 billion, indicating a 15.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $61.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.57% and +5.16%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Pfizer presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Pfizer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.09.
It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.64 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.